Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street.

Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest.

The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe police said in a press release.

This is all the available information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

