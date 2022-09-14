Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street.

Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest.

The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe police said in a press release.

This is all the available information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

