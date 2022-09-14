Grambling quarterback wins pair of weekly honors
Quaterius Hawkins named SWAC and LSWA Player of the Week
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tigers quarterback Quaterius Hawkins was named the SWAC Player of the Week and Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Offensive Player of the Week for his 293 yards and three touchdowns performance against Northwestern State. The former Bastrop Ram says he is proud to represent Grambling.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.