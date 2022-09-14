Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity.

Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:

The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022, including three juveniles for narcotics and weapons charges stemming from “Duce 5″ gang activity on Gordon Avenue.  The arrests yielded seizures of crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and three handguns.  One of the handguns was reported stolen. The charges included narcotics possession,  illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting.  18-year-old Jermaine George was arrested for Illegal carrying of a weapon and drug paraphernalia.

