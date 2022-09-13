Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.

Jamison was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to 50 years for the attempted murder charge and 10 years for the assault. He was given life for the murder, but due to him being under 18 at the time of the killing, he may be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

The sentences will be served consecutively, the DA’s office says.

The incident took place on July 19, 2020, at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

That day, the victims, along with family members, drove to Shreveport from Rayville to visit Splash Kingdom. Returning from the water park, the victims returned to their hotel, where one victim came into contact with a girl who asked him about his tattoos. Jamison, who was present, got into an argument with the victim, which did not turn violent. A short while later, the victim saw Jamison outside. The victim who ultimately died, 22-year-old Ha’Shoun Ka’Keem Collins, came back to the hotel later to speak with Jamison about the earlier argument. After a brief conversation, Jamison and Collins shook hands and separated. However, Jamison then commented to Collins that he felt disrespected, pulled out a 9-mm handgun and shot Collins in the chest, killing him. Jamison then shot the victim he had argued with earlier in the chest as well, as well as a third man, Collins’ brother. Those two victims survived and, along with witnesses, picked Jamison out of lineups. Ballistic evidence confirmed later that a gun found in the car Jamison used to flee police had fired the bullets in the shootings.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.