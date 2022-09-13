Monroe man receives prestigious museum award

Ralph Calhoun, Director of Biedenharn Museum & Gardens
Ralph Calhoun, Director of Biedenharn Museum & Gardens
By Jake Lambright
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ralph Calhoun, director of Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, received the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on Sept. 12th.

Discover Monroe-West Monroe said in a press release that the award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for strong commitment and high achievement in the museum field with over 20 years of experience. Calhoun has over 30 years of experience in the museum industry, serving the last 24 of them at Biedenharn Museum & Gardens.

Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe president and CEO, said the community is fortunate to have his knowledge and service.

“We are so fortunate to have Ralph Calhoun in our community promoting and developing the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens,” Cooper said. “His wealth of knowledge and creative mind have helped to drive visitation to Ouachita Parish for not only his museum, but all our museums. He is a forward thinker who is always striving to find reasons to increase visitors to our area for an excellent experience learning about the bottlers of Coca-Cola, gardening, and the Bible Museum.”

