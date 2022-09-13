Holiday spending expected to be lower this year

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the gift-buying months of November, December, and January to increase by 4 to 6%.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Americans will not be going crazy with holiday gifting this year.

A new forecast from consulting firm Deloitte expects retail sales for the gift-buying months of November, December and January to increase by 4 to 6%.

That’s modest compared to the robust 15.1% increase for the same timeframe last year.

This year’s expected slower growth is in line with where holiday retail sales were trending before the pandemic.

Higher costs for everyday items and services due to inflation is a big reason for the lower projection.

Gifting categories that are still expected to do well this year are clothing, toys and gift cards.

Separately, the firm expects online holiday spending this season to outpace last year’s growth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
(MGN graphic)
Downsville man arrested on charges of rape and battery, child endangerment
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman,...
Man sentenced to 20 years for overdose death of teen who died days before graduation
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA bans Suns owner Sarver 1 year, fine him $10M after probe
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly lawyer: Prosecution case relies on ‘perjurers’
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower tells Congress he’s risking career, reputation to warn of security flaws