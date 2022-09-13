Feed Your Soul: A bakery with some history

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the ArkLaMiss, small towns tend to have a community favorite of where to eat. In Jonesboro, that place is Traina’s Bakery.

Located just behind the courthouse, Traina’s has not changed much in 81 years. It is family-owned and has been since the beginning.

The parents of the owner’s wife started Traina’s as a grocery. Bruce Thomas, owner of the bakery, said he went in and met his wife when she was working, ultimately her father hired him.

“Met my wife here in 1974 she was working in here of course and I happen to come in and see her and just kept coming back to see her. And we started dating, have dated ever since,” said Thomas.

Thomas says customers have kept them going since 1941.

“Customers are number one,” Thomas says. “We preach they’re always right. Friendly, friendly help. I think I’ve got a really good crew right now.”

The staff says they are like family and make everyone that comes feel as if they are a part of it as well.

“It’s so many personalities, but we all get along. It’s family,” says Kelbie Garrett, a server at Traina’s.

The food is fun, and many should try the meat roll -- salt pork rolled in a dough like a cinnamon roll.

Their country-fried steak is also amazing.

Garrett says the business has always stayed the same, and it will continue to successfully keep the great atmosphere.

“It’s not gonna change. Watch it. It’s worked for 81 years,” said Garrett.

So head to Traina’s in Jonesboro, where you will get some food and a smile that will feed your soul.

