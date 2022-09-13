Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US

PHARR, Texas (Gray News) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine smugglers tried to bring into the country.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Authorities said officers found 266.75 pounds of meth concealed in a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.

The case remains under investigation.

According to Field Operations Director Randy Howe, the agency has seized 2,270 pounds of meth and 72 pounds of cocaine in the past week.

He said the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is over $35 million.

7-Day recap

Protecting our Communities

•2,270 lbs. Meth

•72 lbs. Cocaine

•39 Arrests

Narcotics estimated street value over $35 M.

Trade and Travel Facilitation

•79,681 Commercial Cargo

•391,939 Vehicles

•17,560 Rail cars

Extremely proud of our workforce! pic.twitter.com/CqbVEdxvgy — Director, Field Operations, Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) September 12, 2022

