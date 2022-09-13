Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale
Indication of Hope Medical Group for Women’s departure spurs mixed reactions
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.
Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:
And Congressman Mike Johnson shared that post with an observation on his personal Facebook page:
For a different perspective, KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis today spoke with a woman who used to volunteer at Hope Medical Group for Women. Tune in this evening to hear her thoughts as well.
