Aaron’s Aces: Landon Graves and Carldell Sirmons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS quarterback Landon Graves had an inspired performance against Oak Grove in honor of his injured teammate Chad Strickland. Graves’ accounted for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another three scores. Ouachita running back Carldell Sirmons put on a show against Neville with 262 yards on 24 carries and four touchdown runs. Sirmons has scored four touchdowns in each of his first two games.

