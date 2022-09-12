Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate

She faces 5 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, 1 count of malfeasance in office
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A substitute physical education teacher is accused of encouraging students to commit a battery and bully a classmate, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.

The incident happened during a P.E. class Aug. 23 at North Caddo Elementary Middle School, according to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division.

Caddo sheriff’s Detective Dennis Williams said Smith offered to pay five different students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appear to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

