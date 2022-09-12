Downsville man arrested on charges of rape and battery, child endangerment

By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Brett McDaniel, 30, of Downsville has been arrested after being accused of domestic abuse and committing a sex crime.

On Sept. 11, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim who said McDaniel battered her on Sept. 9 after becoming angry, squeezing and biting her chest hard enough to puncture skin. Affidavit records show that the victim’s three children were in the room next to them.

The victim said McDaniel raped her on Sept. 10.

The victim accused McDaniel of battering her as she was driving with her three kids in the car. Officers said they interviewed two of the children who told them McDaniel was pulling the victim’s hair, hitting her in the face, and pulling the steering wheel which almost caused the car to flip.

McDaniel was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on charges of second-degree rape and two counts of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

