Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.

The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was driving on I-75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, according to the report. WVLT reports the right lane was closed for a few hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

Montgomery said he suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, he said.

Montgomery released a statement addressing the accident:

Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries.

Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer Anthony Varvaro dies in car crash
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
(MGN graphic)
Downsville man arrested on charges of rape and battery, child endangerment

Latest News

Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
Ukraine's counteroffensive has reshaped the battlefield against Russia.
How Ukraine's counteroffensive reshaped battlefield against Russia
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US takes aim at some Trump offshore safety rule rollbacks