Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish School Board is temporarily closing its Central Office.

Moisture levels within the building from preliminary testing are causing concerns among employees. The board voted to relocate Central Office employees for a short period at their recent school board meeting.

The temporary closure will allow additional testing of moisture levels to take place to address this issue. Administrative services will resume from various locations within the district.

Anyone needing services can find those locations on Concordia Parish School Board’s website.

