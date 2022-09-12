Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns

Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish School Board is temporarily closing its Central Office.

Moisture levels within the building from preliminary testing are causing concerns among employees. The board voted to relocate Central Office employees for a short period at their recent school board meeting.

The temporary closure will allow additional testing of moisture levels to take place to address this issue. Administrative services will resume from various locations within the district.

Anyone needing services can find those locations on Concordia Parish School Board’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer Anthony Varvaro dies in car crash
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
(MGN graphic)
Downsville man arrested on charges of rape and battery, child endangerment

Latest News

Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 09/12
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal