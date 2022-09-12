Avoid getting taken for a ride by curbstoners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Car buyers must be aware of curbstoners. Curbstoning is an illegal scheme used by scammers who draw car shoppers to the side of the road or vacant lot to sell them unfit used cars according to Auto List.

Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau shared the importance of not buying cars from curbstoners. She said if you are in love with a car before calling the number, do some research and Google the number first. Deal said it is illegal to sell unfit used cars. She said curbstoners pose as the owners of the car to scam you.

Deal said call the Used Motor Vehicle Commission if you encounter a curbstoner and file a police report. A big red flag to look out for when buying a used is seeing car with a number on the for sale sign, according to Deal. Deal advised consumers to be vague when asking the seller about the vehicle. She suggests saying, “I have a question about the car”. That way, you can see if the person on the other line is the legitimate caller and you can have the upper hand.

