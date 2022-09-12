2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.(Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday.

They were born July 11. One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS said it took custody of the children, and the infants have been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held Oct. 20 at 10:30 am at the Anderson County Family Court.

According to DSS, these are the sixth and seventh infants surrendered in South Carolina so far this year.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer Anthony Varvaro dies in car crash
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, Mississippi
Lincoln Parish officers arrest man accused of committing sex crime

Latest News

Disney releases first teaser trailer for 'The Little Mermaid'
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home