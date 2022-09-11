Paddle for the Cure 2022, proceeds support Jackson Parish cancer patients

Paddle for the Cure 2022, proceeds support Jackson Parish cancer patients
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - Ladies of the Lake hosted Paddle for the Cure 2022 Saturday morning at Caney Lake.

The organization challenged participating companies to put a team together and race each other on the lake on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Chatham, La.

At this year’s Paddle for the Cure, the organization raised $6,800, and those funds will be presented to the Cancer League Foundation to assist patients battling cancer in Jackson Parish.

This was the second year Ladies of the Lake hosted Paddle for the Cure. The 3rd annual Paddle for the Cure will happen again in 2023.

