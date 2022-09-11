NELA African-American Museum promotes children’s literacy for “Your Museum Cares Project”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana African-American Heritage Museum organized a “Your Museum Cares Project” Saturday morning.

As families continue to approach the 2022-2023 school year, the museum is working to encourage children’s literacy for students in the fifteen parish communities they serve: Richland, Morehouse, LaSalle, Caldwell, Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll, Tensas, Franklin, Catahoula, Lincoln, Concordia, Union, Jackson, and Ouachita.

Each child in attendance for the “Your Museum Cares Project” on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, received one free book from the museum to begin their book collection. Children were also given a $10 gift certificate to purchase a second book from Books-A-Million in Monroe to go towards their new book collection.

In addition to encouraging children’s literacy, Pelican State Credit Union was present to discuss financial wellness for families.

After Pelican State Credit Union’s presentation, children and adults participated in an Art Scavenger Hunt that allowed participants to learn about the museum’s art collection.

Board President Joyce Powell of NELA African-Amerian Heritage Museum says 25 children registered for the “Your Museum Cares Project.”

