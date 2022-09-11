NELA African-American Museum promotes children’s literacy for “Your Museum Cares Project”

NELA African-American Museum promotes children’s literacy for “Your Museum Cares Project”
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana African-American Heritage Museum organized a “Your Museum Cares Project” Saturday morning.

As families continue to approach the 2022-2023 school year, the museum is working to encourage children’s literacy for students in the fifteen parish communities they serve: Richland, Morehouse, LaSalle, Caldwell, Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll, Tensas, Franklin, Catahoula, Lincoln, Concordia, Union, Jackson, and Ouachita.

Each child in attendance for the “Your Museum Cares Project” on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, received one free book from the museum to begin their book collection. Children were also given a $10 gift certificate to purchase a second book from Books-A-Million in Monroe to go towards their new book collection.

In addition to encouraging children’s literacy, Pelican State Credit Union was present to discuss financial wellness for families.

After Pelican State Credit Union’s presentation, children and adults participated in an Art Scavenger Hunt that allowed participants to learn about the museum’s art collection.

Board President Joyce Powell of NELA African-Amerian Heritage Museum says 25 children registered for the “Your Museum Cares Project.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
FILE - Actor Marsha Hunt arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in Beverly...
Marsha Hunt, ‘40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

Latest News

NELA African-American Museum promotes children’s literacy for “Your Museum Cares Project”
NELA African-American Museum promotes children’s literacy for “Your Museum Cares Project”
Get boil advisory updates at KNOE.com. Updated 09/10
Ribbon cutting at the new MLK Jr. Junior High School
Local junior high hosts ribbon cutting, becomes “smart school”
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder