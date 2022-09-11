Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children

Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe motorcycle group gave away over 350 pairs of shoes to children Saturday morning ahead of their annual competition show.

Bumpn Baggers, a motorcycle group, held their Sound and Bike Competition Show at the Barak Shrine Temple building at 6620 Frontage Road. Before the competition kicked off, they gave away 350 pairs of shoes, bicycles, scooters, and backpacks with school supplies.

Founder Marcus Pratt of Bumpn Baggers says this is the third year for the competition. Monroe residents can expect the competition to happen each year in September.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
FILE - Actor Marsha Hunt arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in Beverly...
Marsha Hunt, ‘40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

Latest News

Paddle for the Cure 2022, proceeds support Jackson Parish cancer patients
Paddle for the Cure 2022, proceeds support Jackson Parish cancer patients
Paddle for the Cure 2022, proceeds support Jackson Parish cancer patients
Paddle for the Cure 2022, proceeds support Jackson Parish cancer patients
Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located