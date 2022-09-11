Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe motorcycle group gave away over 350 pairs of shoes to children Saturday morning ahead of their annual competition show.

Bumpn Baggers, a motorcycle group, held their Sound and Bike Competition Show at the Barak Shrine Temple building at 6620 Frontage Road. Before the competition kicked off, they gave away 350 pairs of shoes, bicycles, scooters, and backpacks with school supplies.

Founder Marcus Pratt of Bumpn Baggers says this is the third year for the competition. Monroe residents can expect the competition to happen each year in September.

