LA Tech rushes to first victory in home opener

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech hosted Stephen F. Austin for its first game of the season at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs took control early and never gave the Lumberjacks a chance, cruising to a 52-17 win. Quarterback Parker McNeil threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for La Tech. Marquis Crosby rushed for 196 of the Bulldogs 299 yards. Sonny Cumbie got his first win as La Tech’s head coach.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.