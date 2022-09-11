HCSO: Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County

A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.
A man's body was found on the side of a roadway in Harrison County, Texas.(Pexels)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered a man’s body near the road on Hershel McCoy Road.

On Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. HCSO responded to a call about an unconscious man near the road. When deputies arrived they found Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas, dead. HCSO investigators were notified and immediately arrived on the scene.

According to HCSO, the way Reddock’s body was found is confirmed to be a homicide.

The investigation is currently ongoing, updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information related to this investigation, HCSO requests that you contact their HCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall, Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
FILE - Actor Marsha Hunt arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in Beverly...
Marsha Hunt, ‘40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
Bearcats host reigning 5A runner-ups
WEEK TWO: Jesuit vs Ruston
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

Brandon Paine, Monroe Fire Assistant Chief of Prevention, rings bell for first responders who...
City of Monroe honors 9/11, remembers lives lost 21 years ago
Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, Mississippi
Lincoln Parish officers arrest man accused of committing sex crime
Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
Matthew Tanner Strahan
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located