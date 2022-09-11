City of Monroe honors 9/11, remembers lives lost 21 years ago

Brandon Paine, Monroe Fire Assistant Chief of Prevention, rings bell for first responders who...
Brandon Paine, Monroe Fire Assistant Chief of Prevention, rings bell for first responders who served their last call on 9/11(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunday marks 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, and the City of Monroe hosted a memorial outside the Public Safety Center in honor of those who lost their lives and the first responders of that day.

The program began with the sounds of first responder sirens promptly at 8:46 a.m. -- the exact time hijackers on board American Airlines Flight 11 crashed a plane into floors 93-99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The program ended shortly before 9:30 a.m. and featured:

  • Singing of the country’s national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” by Councilwoman Kema Dawson-Bennett of District 5
  • Remarks from Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, Fire Chief Terry Williams and Police Chief Vic Zordan
  • Speaker Nell Calloway, Director of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum
  • Tolling of the bell for those who served their final call on 9/11 by Monroe Chief Fire Investigator ShaBrodrick Jones and Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brandon Paine

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
FILE - Actor Marsha Hunt arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in Beverly...
Marsha Hunt, ‘40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104
Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
Bearcats host reigning 5A runner-ups
WEEK TWO: Jesuit vs Ruston
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, Mississippi
Lincoln Parish officers arrest man accused of committing sex crime
Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
Monroe motorcycle group gives away over 350 pairs of shoes to children
Matthew Tanner Strahan
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located
Bulldogs defeat Stephen F. Austin 52-17
LA Tech runs to first victory in home opener