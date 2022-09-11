City of Monroe honors 9/11, remembers lives lost 21 years ago

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunday marks 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, and the City of Monroe hosted a memorial outside the Public Safety Center in honor of those who lost their lives and the first responders of that day.

The program began with the sounds of first responder sirens promptly at 8:46 a.m. -- the exact time hijackers on board American Airlines Flight 11 crashed a plane into floors 93-99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The program ended shortly before 9:30 a.m. and featured:

Singing of the country’s national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” by Councilwoman Kema Dawson-Bennett of District 5

Remarks from Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, Fire Chief Terry Williams and Police Chief Vic Zordan

Speaker Nell Calloway, Director of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

Tolling of the bell for those who served their final call on 9/11 by Monroe Chief Fire Investigator ShaBrodrick Jones and Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brandon Paine

