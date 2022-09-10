Winner announced for Early Bird Special prize in 2 Cars, 2 Winners raffle

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The winner for the 2 Cars, 2 Winners Early Bird Special was announced on Sept. 9 at the Creed and Creed Offices in Monroe.

Susan Weaver of Monroe won the $5,000 prize. Weaver will receive her check at the Creed and Creed Offices on Monday.

The funds raised from the raffle will go toward remodeling the Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit at St. Francis Medical Center.

Aimee’ Kane, president of the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation says running the unit takes a lot of equipment to run and they are trying to provide the best stay possible for the children.

“We’re really trying to help to make the function of the space better to care for the children,” Kane says. “There’s a lot of equipment, and a lot of expensive equipment goes along with caring for a baby, and so the space becomes very critical to get in and out between the children to take care of them. So we’re trying to re-design it so it’s more functional for today’s type of equipment and the way the babies are cared for.”

The next drawing for the 2 Cars, 2 Winners grand prize will be Oct. 12 at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union.

