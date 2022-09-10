Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.

KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:

After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man stepped onto the field, which led to a heated argument.

It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.

