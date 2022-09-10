Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder

By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder.

In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.

The girl was located and brought to Monroe Police Department to be interviewed. Detectives said the girl confessed to luring the victim to Parkview Apartments so that her boyfriend, Tommy McFarland, could rob him.

Detectives said the girl told them that after the robbery, McFarland went to her residence and said he shot the victim in the head.

A warrant was obtained for McFarland’s arrest.

On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, McFarland was arrested and booked in Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of armed robbery and attempted second degree murder.

