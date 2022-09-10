Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School ribbon cutting

Monroe officials and the cheerleading squad made an appearance to the ceremony.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ribbon cutting was hosted at Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School on Friday, Sept. 9.

The new school, located in Monroe at 1709 Parkview Drive, will be a smart school and cost between $17-19 million to complete. The lights and the doors are operated through a centralized computer system to enhance security.

Michael Price, principal of the school, says the new school has a lot to offer students and teachers.

“This means a lot for our students here, our faculty and staff,” Price says. “It’s a state of the art technology wise. We have a beautiful library. Our classrooms are huge. Our teachers have more space. We have contemporary desk seating for our students, and our gym is awesome. So it’s a very modernized building.”

