EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home.

Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.

The incident in the Village Lakes Neighborhood in Central set off a search for Strahan Friday evening after authorities say he took off into some nearby woods.

The search for him was called off around midnight, but deputies returned to Strahan’s home Saturday morning and found him asleep on the patio.

Strahan was taken into custody without incident, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

