EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home.

Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.

The incident in the Village Lakes Neighborhood in Central set off a search for Strahan Friday evening after authorities say he took off into some nearby woods.

The search for him was called off around midnight, but deputies returned to Strahan’s home Saturday morning and found him asleep on the patio.

Strahan was taken into custody without incident, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Below is what was originally released:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large alligator caught in Louisiana.
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a 'serious'...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
At the Black River near Jonesville, photographer Cindy Thompson headed down to the riverbank...
Photographer finds hundreds of fish dead

Latest News

Bearcats host reigning 5A runner-ups
WEEK TWO: Jesuit vs Ruston
Friday Night Blitz Highlights - Week 2, Part 1
Friday Night Blitz Highlights - Week 2, Part 1
All the proceeds from the St. Francis Foundation's raffle go toward Women's, Children's, and...
Winner announced for Early Bird Special prize in 2 Cars, 2 Winners raffle
The Chennault Military Aviation Museum and Northeast Louisiana African American Museum honored...
Remembering 9/11