ULM hosts pep rally ahead of home opener

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM hosted the Rally at the Alley in downtown West Monroe to get fans excited for the Warhawks home opener. ULM’s cheerleaders and the Sound of Today marching band performed, and head coach Terry Bowden entertained the crowd with a rallying speech. The Warhawks kick off their home opener at Malone Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. against Nicholls State.

