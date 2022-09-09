ULM hosts pep rally ahead of home opener

Rally at the Alley held in downtown West Monroe
Rally at the Alley held in downtown West Monroe.
By Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM hosted the Rally at the Alley in downtown West Monroe to get fans excited for the Warhawks home opener. ULM’s cheerleaders and the Sound of Today marching band performed, and head coach Terry Bowden entertained the crowd with a rallying speech. The Warhawks kick off their home opener at Malone Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. against Nicholls State.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a 'serious'...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
Hundred dollar bills stock photo
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

Latest News

Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3
Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback
University’s Chief Strategy Officer Seth Hall will fill the role
ULM announces interim Athletic Director
ULM offensive coordinator
Matt Kubik’s homecoming with ULM
Head Coach Sonny Cumbie announced the TCU transfer will lead La Tech this season.
Matthew Downing named Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback