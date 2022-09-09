Son speaks out after his father has been missing 33 years

Michael Browning, Robert's son, said at this point, thirty-three years later, his family just wants closure.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We recently told you about an open missing person case from 1989. Robert Browning was 53 years old when he disappeared from his Monroe home in the 700 block of Bayou Shores Dr.

Michael Browning, Robert’s son, says at this point, thirty-three years later, his family just wants closure. Robert disappeared without a trace and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said he hasn’t been seen or heard from since he was reported walking away from his home after an argument on November 27, 1989.

Michael said his dad left that day without his wallet. He also said at the beginning of November 1989, he couldn’t get a hold of his dad, who he normally talked to every day.

“There went a period of about two weeks where I just couldn’t get a hold of him, no matter what I did, he wasn’t home, he had just left, he was gone every time,” said Michael. “It’s hard every day, it does get easier, you know, if you’ve experienced any kind of loss over time, it tends to ease a little bit, but it’s definitely affected me just from relationships I’ve had.”

Michael thinks a family member of Robert may know what happened, and he encourages people to step up and contact OPSO.

The sheriff’s office said the case is an open investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the police at (318) 329-1200.

