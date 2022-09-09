Creed and Creed Early Bird Special Ending for St. Francis Raffle

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The St. Francis Medical Center Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners raffle is going on now for a chance to win a new Nissan Pro-4X or Toyota 4Runner SR5. The money raised will go toward Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at St. Francis Medical Center to continue offering high-quality care for families across the ArkLaMiss.

You have until noon today, September 9th, to buy a ticket ONLINE ONLY and be entered into the Creed and Creed Early Bird Special to win an extra $5,000 cash. The drawing will be at 5 p.m. tonight at the Creed and Creed offices. We’ll have the results on KNOE tonight and you can also watch it on the hospital’s Facebook page.

However, tickets for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle are still on sale until October 7th. The drawing where two winners will get new cars is on October 12th and you can catch that live on KNOE 8 News at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and this year’s proceeds will go toward a remodel of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which hasn’t seen a renovation this big in about 40 years.

