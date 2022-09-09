Chennault Museum and NELA African American Museum partner to hold 9/11 memorial

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On September 9, 2022, the Chennault Museum and the Northeast Louisiana African American Museum came together with the community to remember the tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. The museums remembered those who lost their lives.

President of the Chennault Museum Nell Calloway explained how most of those who experienced it, understand the changes it caused.

“A lot of us who are old enough to remember, we think of life before 9/11 and life after 9/11,” Calloway said.

Lt. Col. Lee Breard enlisted a year prior and remembered how he was doing homework at Louisiana Tech when the tragedy happened. He says he sees how important it is to remember events like this.

“I think that’s why it’s so important to walk, step by step, minute by minute to understand what happened that day,” said Breard.

Breard remembered how he felt when the attacks happened and he said those in uniform knew what was coming as the events unfolded.

“It gave everybody in uniform, all the first responders around a conviction, a more unified purpose. To understand why it is we chose to swear an oath to our country why it is we chose to serve the community,” said Breard.

Calloway said events like this in history are how we, as a nation grow.

“As always, we look in history, and we look [at] what lessons can be learned from this history,” Calloway expressed.

Calloway says they want to make sure future generations remember and learn how our nation changed and came together after 9/11.

