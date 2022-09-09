The Arts taking flight on the bayou

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Arts on the Bayou took place on Sept. 7 at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Prospective high school students learned about the Visual and Performing Arts program and what it has to offer.

The students were able to preview the art, music, dance and the theater program.

They were able to get an overview of the degree programs, attend music rehearsals, preview the upcoming opera, attend Q+A sessions, and prepare for future All-State band and choir auditions.

Dr. Carlton Kilpatrick is the assistant professor of music education at ULM. “Area high schools are going to be benefitted because they’re going to know more about the program here at ULM in visual and performing arts,” Kilpatrick says. “And also we’ve got some wonderful teachers with us today. Some of our art and music colleagues have been able to come with their students today and be a part of the event. So we’re just trying to publicize our program and build awareness of the great program we have here in visual and performing arts. We’re just excited to get the chance to introduce our community to what we’ve got going on here in VAPA.”

To learn more about upcoming events for ULM’s Visual and Performing Arts program, visit https://ulm.edu/vapa/.

