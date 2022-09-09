Adopt-A-Pet: Rollie

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Rollie! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Rollie came into the shelter about a week ago and is a senior dog around 10 to 12 years old.

Smith said he still has a lot of life left in him. She said the shelter is not the best place for him because he will be overlooked since he is not a puppy or playful dog, He is a lap dog extraordinaire looking for a forever home.

The shelter is full right now and adoptions and rescues are starting to slow down, Smith said. That’s why it’s important for people to adopt.

The shelter is doing adoptions Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

