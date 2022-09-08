“Your Museum Cares Project” gives kids free books this Saturday

A program that encourages kids to read.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum is hosting the “Your Museum Cares Project” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 am-12 pm.

The project encourages kids to read while also taking part in fun activities.

Participants will receive a free book, a $10 gift card from Books-A-Million, and a snack to take home at the conclusion of the project.

The activities include an art scavenger hunt that will help them learn about the museum. The Pelican State Credit Union will also talk to the kids about how they can earn money for making good grades.

Joyce Powell, president of the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum says, “The overall purpose of this program is to promote the love of reading, and the second reason is to get these books in the hands of the kids so that it can help put it on there and they can add to their library. The third is to open them up to the museum to see what we have to offer, the artwork, even the outing, the scenery, the things that they can do when they come to the museum.”

The museum is located at 1051 Chennault Park Drive in Monroe.

To participate in the project, children must be in grades 3rd through 5th grade.

To register for the project and for more information, call the museum at (318)-342-8889

For more information on the museum, visit https://africanmuseummonroe.com/.

