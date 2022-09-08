Monroe woman says she’s been fighting water issues for ten years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman says she’s had enough after dealing with years of ongoing water issues in Ouachita Parish. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her water smells like sewage and she’s been fighting issues with her water for more than ten years.

“This issue has never been solved,” she said.

She’s talking about her water from the Greater Ouachita Water Company, saying it’s gray.

“Maybe a brown tinge to it, but it has a milky sheen that you can see, especially if you put it in a dark bucket,” she said.

She said some days it’s clear, but she is afraid to drink it due to possible health repercussions.

Then there’s the smell.

“It’s no doubt raw sewage. We’ve been smelling raw sewage in the neighborhood for years now,” she said.

She also said she’s spent thousands of dollars on bottled water and filters just to have it for cooking and bathing. She says she reached out to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Greater Ouachita Water Company and both came out to look at the issue, but nothing improved.

“The water did not use to be like this, but we had a lot of road construction, we’ve had a lot of digging, we’ve had a lot of gas wells shut down in the neighborhood and I don’t know but I believe some of that may have disrupted the water quality.”

The woman said other people in her neighborhood also experienced issues with water in the past. KNOE reached out to Greater Ouachita Water several times and has yet to hear back.

