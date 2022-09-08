Monroe woman says she’s been fighting water issues for ten years

“Maybe a brown tinge to it, but it has a milk sheen that you can see, especially if you put it in a dark bucket,” she said.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman says she’s had enough after dealing with years of ongoing water issues in Ouachita Parish. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her water smells like sewage and she’s been fighting issues with her water for more than ten years.

“This issue has never been solved,” she said.

She’s talking about her water from the Greater Ouachita Water Company, saying it’s gray.

“Maybe a brown tinge to it, but it has a milky sheen that you can see, especially if you put it in a dark bucket,” she said.

She said some days it’s clear, but she is afraid to drink it due to possible health repercussions.

Then there’s the smell.

“It’s no doubt raw sewage. We’ve been smelling raw sewage in the neighborhood for years now,” she said.

She also said she’s spent thousands of dollars on bottled water and filters just to have it for cooking and bathing. She says she reached out to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Greater Ouachita Water Company and both came out to look at the issue, but nothing improved.

“The water did not use to be like this, but we had a lot of road construction, we’ve had a lot of digging, we’ve had a lot of gas wells shut down in the neighborhood and I don’t know but I believe some of that may have disrupted the water quality.”

The woman said other people in her neighborhood also experienced issues with water in the past. KNOE reached out to Greater Ouachita Water several times and has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a 'serious'...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
Hundred dollar bills stock photo
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
Two suspects were caught on camera approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage...
Man goes ‘full dad mode’ after teen sees peepers at her window

Latest News

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
One NELA high school student who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Francis...
2 Cars 2 Winners: Juneau Family
Nutritionist Jen Avis explains the health benefits of green tea.
Benefits of healthy green tea
Nutritionist Jen Avis explains the health benefits of Green Tea.
Health Benefits of Healthy Green Tea - clipped version