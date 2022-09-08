Brown Bag Concert Series is back in West Monroe for free concerts

The Brown Bag Series happens every Wednesday in September.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Brown Bag Concert Series started yesterday at The Pavillion at 7th Square in West Monroe.

Lee Denton was the star of the first Brown Bag Concert of the fall presented by the City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

All concerts are free and will be presented at noon every Wednesday in September at The Pavillion at 7th Square.

President of the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council Barry Stevens says, “It exposes the community to music that they wouldn’t necessarily hear. It gets people out in the community and enjoying the good weather we’re having here lately. So it just provides the community the opportunity to get out enjoy themselves.”

The next concert will be Wednesday, Sept. 14 at The Pavillion at 7th Square.

For more information, visit https://www.westmonroechamber.org/.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a 'serious'...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
Hundred dollar bills stock photo
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

beat the ace
Beat the Ace week 2
Oak grove
Team of the week
At the Black River near Jonesville, photographer Cindy Thompson headed down to the riverbank...
Photographer finds hundreds of fish dead
A project for kids to encourage reading comes wth free prizes.
“Your Museum Cares Project” gives kids free books this Saturday
One NELA high school student who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Francis...
2 Cars 2 Winners: Former NICU baby interested in the medical field