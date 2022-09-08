Brown Bag Concert Series is back in West Monroe for free concerts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Brown Bag Concert Series started yesterday at The Pavillion at 7th Square in West Monroe.

Lee Denton was the star of the first Brown Bag Concert of the fall presented by the City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

All concerts are free and will be presented at noon every Wednesday in September at The Pavillion at 7th Square.

President of the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council Barry Stevens says, “It exposes the community to music that they wouldn’t necessarily hear. It gets people out in the community and enjoying the good weather we’re having here lately. So it just provides the community the opportunity to get out enjoy themselves.”

The next concert will be Wednesday, Sept. 14 at The Pavillion at 7th Square.

For more information, visit https://www.westmonroechamber.org/.

