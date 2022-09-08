Benefits of healthy green tea

Nutritionist Jen Avis explains the health benefits of green tea.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Health experts say green tea has lots of health benefits but not all green tea is created equally. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us the health benefits of drinking organic green tea instead of green tea from the bottle.

Avis said green tea can boost your immune system, reduce inflammation, prevent cell damage, and boost brain function. She said green tea can also kill bacteria in your mouth as well as boost your metabolism without making you feel shaky like coffee.

Avis said green tea contains L-theanine which acts as an anti-anxiety for your brain. Avis also said green tea can possibly help kill prostate and breast cancer.

Healthy green tea recipe:

8 cups Water

4 green tea bags and steep 7 minutes

Stir in:

2 rounded tsp glycine

1/2 tsp L-theanine

1/2 tsp ginkgo biloba

1 tsp of cordyceps

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a 'serious'...
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
Hundred dollar bills stock photo
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
Two suspects were caught on camera approaching a house in Fort Thomas last weekend. A teenage...
Man goes ‘full dad mode’ after teen sees peepers at her window

Latest News

Nutritionist Jen Avis explains the health benefits of Green Tea.
Health Benefits of Healthy Green Tea - clipped version
I-20 Pecanland Mall
Report shows Louisiana Transportation Trust Fund can’t support infrastructure needs
Report shows Louisiana Transportation Trust Fund can’t support infrastructure needs
Report shows Louisiana Transportation Trust Fund can’t support infrastructure needs
Arts on the Bayou
Arts on the Bayou took place at ULM for area high school students.