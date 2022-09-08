Benefits of healthy green tea

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Health experts say green tea has lots of health benefits but not all green tea is created equally. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us the health benefits of drinking organic green tea instead of green tea from the bottle.

Avis said green tea can boost your immune system, reduce inflammation, prevent cell damage, and boost brain function. She said green tea can also kill bacteria in your mouth as well as boost your metabolism without making you feel shaky like coffee.

Avis said green tea contains L-theanine which acts as an anti-anxiety for your brain. Avis also said green tea can possibly help kill prostate and breast cancer.

Healthy green tea recipe:

8 cups Water

4 green tea bags and steep 7 minutes

Stir in:

2 rounded tsp glycine

1/2 tsp L-theanine

1/2 tsp ginkgo biloba

1 tsp of cordyceps

