MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator is back and confident as ever. After going 8-2 in week 1, he see’s a clean slate in week 2. We have some huge matchups such as Neville at Ouachita and of course our game of the week Oak Grove at OCS. Go to KNOE.com to see if you can beat the Ace.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.