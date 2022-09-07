Food Bank of NELA needs donations for Hunger Action Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is asking for donations to help families this Hunger Action Month.

The food bank’s director of development, Sarah Hoffman, said more than 55,000 people in Northeast Louisiana are food insecure and lack consistent access to a healthy lifestyle. Hoffman said many of those people are senior citizens and about 25,000 are children.

She said the Food Bank of NELA is asking people to donate can goods, money, or volunteer to make a difference because every 10 dollars helps provide around 30 meals. Donations can be made online on the Food Bank of NELA website, call, or by sending a check through the mail.

The food bank does food distributions in 12 parishes around Northeast Louisiana.

