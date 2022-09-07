2 new mobile health units will soon roam rural Ouachita Parish

VCOM-Louisiana News Release
This file photo shows an example of the inside of a mobile health clinic.
This file photo shows an example of the inside of a mobile health clinic.
By VCOM-Louisiana News Release
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The following is a news release issued by the above-listed organization. Any claims made within are those of the issuing organization. It is reproduced here in its entirety as a public service.

MONROE, La. – (VCOM Louisiana) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has voted to approve the proposal submitted by VCOM-Louisiana to purchase and equip two mobile medical units.

This vote comes months after the College began discussions on ways that VCOM-Louisiana is preparing physicians to meet this area’s rural public health needs and implementing innovative approaches to the delivery of healthcare for those most in need.

“VCOM-Louisiana is excited to begin turning these mobile medical units into reality,” said Leann Bond, Director for College Development at VCOM-Louisiana. “We are grateful to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and our community for their support.”

VCOM Mobile Units will:

  • provide public health, preventive care and primary care to those in Ouachita Parish with barriers to access, specifically the vulnerable and medically underserved populations (including rural, low income, patients of color and elderly populations).
  • provide immunization clinics for populations with limited healthcare access.
  • provide basic primary care and emergent care in times of need (to shelters and community centers following tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters as needed).

Benefits to Ouachita Parish:

  • VCOM mobile medical units will travel out to the targeted populations in Ouachita Parish offering flexible, responsive care for isolated and vulnerable groups that have difficulty in reaching and maintaining medical care.
  • VCOM-Louisiana will develop and maintain working relationships with community health clinics, local medical facilities and social service organizations utilizing the partnerships for an effective grassroots promotion of services.
  • VCOM-Louisiana will provide training for medical students connecting with the community, including vaccination clinics.

This partnership between VCOM and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will help build trust and rapport between the College, the police jury and other collaborators, which is essential for developing healthy, long-term relationships in the community.###

About the Edward Via College of Osteopathic MedicineThe Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) is a private, 501(c)(3) non-profit osteopathic medical school in Blacksburg, Virginia (VCOM-Virginia), with three branch campuses located in Spartanburg, South Carolina (VCOM-Carolinas), Auburn, Alabama (VCOM-Auburn) and Monroe, Louisiana (VCOM-Louisiana). Founded in 2001, the College’s mission is to alleviate the critical shortage of physicians in Appalachia and the Delta Region by training medical students to become patient-centered physicians who focus on evidence-based medicine. The school places emphasis on recruiting students from rural and medically underserved areas. Over 66% of VCOM graduates have returned to this region, and over 60% of VCOM graduates practice in a rural or medically underserved county.

