Woman charged in baby’s death from meth convicted of lesser charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman arrested in 2021 after an 8-month-old baby in her care died from exposure to methamphetamine was convicted of a lesser charge.

Police arrested 31-year-old Haley Sarrels-Massey on Monday, Sept. 27, on suspicion of manslaughter and the introduction of a controlled substance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the baby was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock with a fractured skull, a fractured right leg, and meth in his system.

The baby was transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he died a month later.

During questioning, investigators said Sarrels-Massey admitted she smoked meth “in close proximity” to the infant the night before it was sent to the hospital.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced Sarrels-Massey to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person.

The manslaughter charge was nolle prossed, meaning it was dismissed.

Sarrels-Massey is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.