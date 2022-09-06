Standoff with deputies and armed suspect at St. James High School ended; classes delayed

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - A standoff between deputies and an armed suspect at St. James High School has ended and the start of classes on Tuesday (Sept. 6) has been delayed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect surrendered to deputies Tuesday morning after negotiators were successful in defusing the situation, the sheriff’s office says. There were no injuries.

St. James High School (Fox 8)

School officials have been notified that the situation has ended.

