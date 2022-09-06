Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody

It happened along Shreveport-Barksdale Highway; 1 victim, 1 vehicle found blocks away
By Curtis Heyen, Scott Pace and Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people face a charge of attempted murder following a shootout on Labor Day 2022.

Juquentin Taylor, 19; Tyanna Waller, 24; and Keiuntre Normandin, 25 are all charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The incident involved three vehicles, one of which was stolen, that sent two people to the hospital.

A police spokesman said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Caddo 911 dispatch records showed 18 or more units on the scene on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway between Knight and Weyman streets. That’s where the shootout occurred the night of Monday, Sept. 5 and where two of the vehicles were found, the police spokesman said.

The third vehicle fled. It and the second gunshot victim were found blocks away in the area of East Washington Street at Knight Street.

The call about the shooting came in at 8:22 p.m., nine minutes after a stolen vehicle was reported on Knight Street between Flyer and Eastwood drives, according to dispatch records.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Missing 19-year-old with autism found safe
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
File image: Police lights
Ouachita man accused of repeatedly stabbing friend in 2019
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Two baby opossums were found on the side of the road and are now part of the Education...
Zoo Buddy: How opossums act as Louisiana’s little sanitation workers
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released
File image: Police lights
Ouachita man accused of repeatedly stabbing friend in 2019
front
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19