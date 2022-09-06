Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people face a charge of attempted murder following a shootout on Labor Day 2022.

Juquentin Taylor, 19; Tyanna Waller, 24; and Keiuntre Normandin, 25 are all charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The incident involved three vehicles, one of which was stolen, that sent two people to the hospital.

A police spokesman said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Caddo 911 dispatch records showed 18 or more units on the scene on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway between Knight and Weyman streets. That’s where the shootout occurred the night of Monday, Sept. 5 and where two of the vehicles were found, the police spokesman said.

The third vehicle fled. It and the second gunshot victim were found blocks away in the area of East Washington Street at Knight Street.

The call about the shooting came in at 8:22 p.m., nine minutes after a stolen vehicle was reported on Knight Street between Flyer and Eastwood drives, according to dispatch records.

Investigators believe that the three suspects took the victim’s vehicle that was left unattended at a local apartment complex. The victim observed the offense and gave chase in another vehicle. The suspects wrecked in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale highway and began shooting at the victim striking him in the chest and leg

