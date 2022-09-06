Ouachita man accused of repeatedly stabbing friend in 2019

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in 2019 has been arrested.

Eddie Lawrence Holland III, 23, was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder on Sept. 5, 2022, more than three years after the alleged crime took place.

Holland is suspected of repeatedly stabbing his friend in West Monroe on May 24, 2019, following an argument at an apartment on Gulpha Drive.

Documents state that the victim and a witness identified Holland as the attacker. The witness said that they all had been friends for several years.

A detective reported seeing blood splatter throughout the apartment unit where the alleged attack took place. He said the victim had been stabbed about nine times.

Authorities were unable to locate Holland at that time, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bond is listed at $800,000.

