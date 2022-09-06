Ouachita man accused of repeatedly stabbing friend in 2019

File image: Police lights
File image: Police lights(KLTV)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in 2019 has been arrested.

Eddie Lawrence Holland III, 23, was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder on Sept. 5, 2022, more than three years after the alleged crime took place.

Holland is suspected of repeatedly stabbing his friend in West Monroe on May 24, 2019, following an argument at an apartment on Gulpha Drive.

Documents state that the victim and a witness identified Holland as the attacker. The witness said that they all had been friends for several years.

A detective reported seeing blood splatter throughout the apartment unit where the alleged attack took place. He said the victim had been stabbed about nine times.

Authorities were unable to locate Holland at that time, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bond is listed at $800,000.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Missing 19-year-old with autism found safe
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
FILE - Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu waves with his wife Verna before his son,...
New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
NELA farmers await crop damage results
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

Latest News

LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released
front
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
File - Police lights
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released