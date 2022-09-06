Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Schools in the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish are reinforcing football stadium rules ahead of 2022′s upcoming home high school football games.

We’re entering the second week of the season, and Wossman High School released its updated football stadium rules on Facebook over the Labor Day weekend.

Principal Dr. Harrington Watson, III says the school has five straight home games to kick off the season before homecoming. Watson says he wants to make sure everyone who comes to a game understands what’s going on, what’s allowed and what’s prohibited on campus. Here’s the list:

James "Grady" Jones Stadium Rules (Wossman High School)

“Well, in light of all the things that are happening in our city and around the country, we thought that it would be best to be proactive versus being reactive about situations that are going on around Monroe and, like I said, around the world,” Watson explains. “So, we wanted to go ahead and give everybody an opportunity to see what the rules are.”

For one particular item on the prohibited list, Watson suggested an alternative for fans inside the stadium.

“There’s not necessarily a need for an umbrella,” Watson says. “You can always use an alternative like a poncho, instead of using that - because the umbrella obstructs the view of other fans around you. So, if your fans behind you can’t see if you have your umbrella up, that negates the whole reason why people are paying for their seats. Everybody pays the same amount when they sit at the game, and they should be able to enjoy the game the same.”

Over at West Monroe High School, Assistant Principal Dan Lane says nearly 7,000 fans filled up their stadium just last Friday. This number prompted the school to develop safety plans for accommodating so many people at once as well as what to do in case of an emergency.

“So, we have crowd control measures in place. We have a lot of law enforcement there that are paid to be there, and they are experienced. They know our plan. We have PA announcements that are already prepared. In case there is an emergency, we can direct the crowd to those locations that are already preset,” says Lane.

West Monroe High School prohibits backpacks, weapons, outside food/drinks, ice chests, flags on poles and sticks. The school’s football stadium is an alcohol and tobacco-free facility.

Both West Monroe High School and Wossman High School are scheduled to host their home games Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

KNOE has requested football stadium rules from other schools in Monroe City and Ouachita Parish school systems. This article will be updated once that information has been submitted to KNOE’s newsroom.

