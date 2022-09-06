LSU coach Brian Kelly to hold Tuesday press conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to hold a press conference around noon on Tuesday, September 6.

The press conference comes after the team’s recent 24-23 loss against the Florida State University Seminoles. LSU is also gearing up to take on the Southern University Jaguars on Saturday, September 10.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between LSU and Southern University is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

