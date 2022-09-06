Labor Day barbecue supports Monroe youth boxing program on Renwick St.

Labor Day barbecue supports Monroe youth boxing program on Renwick St.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local youth boxing program held a Labor Day barbecue to help raise funds for their program.

BoneKrusher Youth Program, located at 3307 Renwick Street in Monroe, gives children a chance to participate in boxing during after-school hours. Today, the program held a barbecue for the community to help raise funds that will pay for kids’ boxing tuition while also offering children the chance to get in the gym and work on self-discipline.

Owner Sam Crawford said boxing can be beneficial in numerous ways.

“You can utilize boxing for multiple things,” Crawford said. “Or, some kids suffer from self-esteem issues. Some kids are suffering from anger issues. Some kids just play video games all the time, so we try to use a lot of different techniques with boxing.”

The youth boxing program is held during week days at 5 p.m. and is open to ages 5 through 22 years. For more information, check out the BoneKrusher Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism
NELA farmers await crop damage results
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

Latest News

Theresa Vincent has taken over the cook position at the Salvation Army in Monroe.
Salvation Army filled its essential cook position
The Salvation Army in Monroe has been short-staffed, they have not had a cook for a few months.
Salvation Army fills essential cook position
The South African pancake at Railway Coffee is something special the cook wants people to enjoy...
Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making tracks with new international items
Many people head to a coffee house and expect the usual items to eat, like muffins scones, and...
Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making tracks with new international items