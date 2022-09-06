Labor Day barbecue supports Monroe youth boxing program on Renwick St.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local youth boxing program held a Labor Day barbecue to help raise funds for their program.

BoneKrusher Youth Program, located at 3307 Renwick Street in Monroe, gives children a chance to participate in boxing during after-school hours. Today, the program held a barbecue for the community to help raise funds that will pay for kids’ boxing tuition while also offering children the chance to get in the gym and work on self-discipline.

Owner Sam Crawford said boxing can be beneficial in numerous ways.

“You can utilize boxing for multiple things,” Crawford said. “Or, some kids suffer from self-esteem issues. Some kids are suffering from anger issues. Some kids just play video games all the time, so we try to use a lot of different techniques with boxing.”

The youth boxing program is held during week days at 5 p.m. and is open to ages 5 through 22 years. For more information, check out the BoneKrusher Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.