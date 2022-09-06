LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old.

Stacy Shaw, of Trout, died as a result of a shooting that happened on Sept. 2, 2022.

Deputies detained the suspected shooter, but as the sheriff’s office explains in the following news release issued Tuesday, he was released without charges.

On September 2nd, 2022, just prior to 11:00 PM, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of LA 460 in the Whitehall Community of LaSalle Parish in response to a shooting, which claimed the life of 45-year-old Stacy Shaw, of Trout. The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Samuel Fowler of Pineville, was initially detained and held at the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.

On September 4th 2022, the investigating officers of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office met with the District Attorney. During this meeting it was determined the findings of this investigation would be presented to a Grand Jury at a later date. Fowler was released without charges, pending the outcome of the Grand Jury hearing. LaSalle Parish Sheriff, Scott Franklin, stated the investigation is still ongoing and no further details would be released at this point.

