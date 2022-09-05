Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
Jordan Beal
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send...
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday

Latest News

First-time voter Baylee Fidler, 19, waits in the doorway for a voting booth as Tom Davis,...
Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss reacts to being selected UK prime minister
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant
A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed two...
Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become Britain’s prime minister