Salvation Army filled its essential cook position

The Salvation Army in Monroe has been short-staffed, they have not had a cook for a few months.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army in Monroe has been short-staffed, they have not had a cook for a few months.

Captain Jerry Casey has been the primary cook and others have pitched in to help. It has been a three-hour process that he has had to take time from his day, Theresa Vincent has taken over that duty.

“I knew a cook would come along,” Casey said. “Theresa, who’s our cook now, had shown up and we filled out the application and went through the procedures.”

She is excited about the position.

“This is the most fulfilling job I’ve ever had,” said Vincent.

Vincent had positions with Popeye’s Chicken and other chains before this.

“For me to be able to help him out and give him three extra hours a day just feels good to me,” Vincent explained.

There have been no complaints about her cooking so far.

“Actually, they tell me they go to bed full, and they really liked that,” Vincent said.

She comes in right in time for the holiday season when the Salvation Army traditionally sees an increase in families needing help.

